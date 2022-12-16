Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Up to $45.99

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.99, but opened at $47.45. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.