TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 214,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,314,243. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

