TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.48. 20,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.