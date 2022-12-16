Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,408 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 386% compared to the typical volume of 1,730 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $840,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $243,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $903,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXH traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.57. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $95.39 and a one year high of $125.29.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

