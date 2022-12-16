TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $70.00 at Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $64.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,502.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,502.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,473 shares of company stock worth $5,674,832 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

