TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. 3,106,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $120.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

