TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.79.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TRU traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $120.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

