Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in November

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 488.8 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

