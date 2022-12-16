Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in November

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 488.8 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.
About Treasury Wine Estates
