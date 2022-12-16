Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.65. 1,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,881. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.40. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.