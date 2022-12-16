Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of American Woodmark worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American Woodmark by 60.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,164. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $68.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $917.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.00 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

