Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 89,390 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,390 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 3,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,649. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -89.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

