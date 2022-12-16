Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $3,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 84.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,878. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $511.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

