Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.75 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 149.77%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth $72,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

