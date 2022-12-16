Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

