Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 3.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Trip.com Group traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.71. 37,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,948,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,762,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 132.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

