Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 0.5%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$45.15 and last traded at C$45.93. Approximately 675,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 121,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSU shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 26.55.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$141.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

