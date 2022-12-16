Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 504.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

