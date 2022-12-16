Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $231,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 183,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 269,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 67,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.24 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.