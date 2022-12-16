Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 51,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,275 shares of company stock worth $15,961,165. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $553.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

