Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of JCI opened at $64.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

