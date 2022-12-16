Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hershey by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

NYSE:HSY opened at $234.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $185.72 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

