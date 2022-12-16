Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 42,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 108.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 78,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

