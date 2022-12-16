Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $270.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.90. The company has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

