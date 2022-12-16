Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 15,535 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $18.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

