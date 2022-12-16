Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 4,565 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

