Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 469 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

