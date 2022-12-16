Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 522.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.30 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.