Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 6,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

