Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $272.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

