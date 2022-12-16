Tuttle Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Nubia Brand International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBI. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the second quarter valued at about $4,303,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Nubia Brand International Price Performance

Shares of NUBI remained flat at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Nubia Brand International Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

