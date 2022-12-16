Tuttle Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Logistics Innovation Technologies makes up 1.5% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Logistics Innovation Technologies worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITT. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the second quarter valued at $622,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,539,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 598,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 488,401 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,758,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 644,854 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LITT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,952. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

