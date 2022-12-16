Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Class Acceleration worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,297 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,216,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 56,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLAS remained flat at $10.08 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,743. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

