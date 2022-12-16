Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Golden Arrow Merger worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $8,187,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 829,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,499. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

