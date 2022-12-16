Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 6,172 Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Newbury Street Acquisition comprises about 1.6% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 318.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 369,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 270,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 1.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 127.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 65,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 on Friday. 2,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

