Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twin Disc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 million, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.11. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.70 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.