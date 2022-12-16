Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $62.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $351,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

