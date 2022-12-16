U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Reduced by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,174 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

