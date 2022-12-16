UBS Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 510 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.26) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 560 ($6.87) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.74) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($6.01) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.47) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 162 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 189.50 ($2.32).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

