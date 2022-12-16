UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €123.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €123.00 ($129.47) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($116.84) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($122.11) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($123.16) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

FRA:SY1 opened at €105.05 ($110.58) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €104.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.05. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($77.35).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

