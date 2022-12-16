UBS Group Begins Coverage on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $462.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.06. Gevo has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

In related news, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 186,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Gevo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gevo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Gevo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Further Reading

