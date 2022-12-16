UBS Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $402.12.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $328.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.67. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $591.58.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.