Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sarah Blanchard Sells 203,110 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $2,463,724.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,430.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Udemy by 141.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Udemy during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

