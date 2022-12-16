Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases $103,032.94 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 25,694 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $103,032.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 969,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ultralife Stock Performance
Shares of Ultralife stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,558. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.18. Ultralife Co. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $6.38.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
