Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases $103,032.94 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 25,694 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $103,032.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 969,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of Ultralife stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,558. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.18. Ultralife Co. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ultralife by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

