Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 892,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

