UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 220,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.94. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $214.65.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

