Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,745 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

