Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

UNP opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.95 and its 200-day moving average is $213.99. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.