Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 11,021 shares.

Unique Fabricating Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 6.49% of Unique Fabricating worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

