United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of UAL opened at $38.55 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

