United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Argus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.04. 16,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,254. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

